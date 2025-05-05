Power supply in rain affected areas restored swiftly with no disruptions: Andhra energy department

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Department, through its power utilities, has taken measures to restore electricity across regions hit by heavy gales and unseasonal rain. Working on a war-footing, the utilities successfully reinstated power in all affected areas, minimising disruptions despite adverse weather conditions.

Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand conducted a virtual review meeting with AP Power Utilities officials to assess the damage, and monitor restoration efforts. He praised the tireless work of field staff and engineers, who braved challenging weather conditions to ensure swift power restoration.

In view of unpredictable weather patterns, Vijayanand directed the utilities to remain on high alert and proactively address emerging challenges. He noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring the situation, emphasising uninterrupted power, particularly for critical facilities like drinking water supply.

APCPDCL CMD AKV Bhaskar reported that collapsed poles disrupted 129 33 kV feeders, and 482 11 kV feeders. Of these, 125 and 477 feeders have been restored.

APEPDCL CMD I Prudhvi Tej stated that 176 of 177 affected 33 kV feeders and 699 of 742 11 kV feeders are back online, targeting complete restoration by 10 pm. APSPDCL CMD K Santosha Rao noted that 2 of 4 affected 33 kV feeders and 9 of 13 11 kV feeders have been rectified.

To ensure continuity, the department implemented alternative arrangements like rerouting and backup systems for critical areas. Vijayanand urged all the staff, from linemen to chairmen, to stay responsive. The Energy Department encouraged the public to report issues via helplines, reaffirming its commitment to the reliable power supply.