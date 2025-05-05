Prakasam ULBs await Rs 14.22 crore as ASC Grants

ONGOLE: Prakasam district’s seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are eagerly awaiting the release of Adverse Seasonal Condition (ASC) Grants from the State government, crucial for addressing water scarcity amid intensifying summer conditions.

The State is expected to release Rs 14.22 crore in ASC Grants, earmarked for emergency water supply management and infrastructure repairs. These include fixing leakages in water pipelines, maintaining pumps and borewells, drilling new ones, and transporting potable water through tankers.

The ULBs including, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), and the municipalities of Markapur, Kanigiri, Giddalur, Chimakurthy, Darsi, and Podili, submitted their summer water action plans in March 2025. The proposals outlined fund requirements for urgent civic interventions to tide over seasonal challenges.