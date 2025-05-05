Prakasam ULBs await Rs 14.22 crore as ASC Grants

ONGOLE: Prakasam district’s seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are eagerly awaiting the release of Adverse Seasonal Condition (ASC) Grants from the State government, crucial for addressing water scarcity amid intensifying summer conditions.
The State is expected to release Rs 14.22 crore in ASC Grants, earmarked for emergency water supply management and infrastructure repairs. These include fixing leakages in water pipelines, maintaining pumps and borewells, drilling new ones, and transporting potable water through tankers.
The ULBs including, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), and the municipalities of Markapur, Kanigiri, Giddalur, Chimakurthy, Darsi, and Podili, submitted their summer water action plans in March 2025. The proposals outlined fund requirements for urgent civic interventions to tide over seasonal challenges.
OMC has sought the largest share at Rs 4.40 crore. Giddalur has proposed Rs 3 crore, followed by Kanigiri (Rs 2.6 crore), Podili (Rs 2.2 crore), Markapur (Rs 1.2 crore), Darsi (Rs 55 lakh), and Chimakurthy (Rs 27 lakh).
OMC Commissioner Venkateswara Rao expressed confidence in the government’s support. “We have submitted proposals worth Rs 4.40 crore under the ASC Grants and are hopeful of an early sanction,” he said.
The prolonged delay in grant disbursal has strained municipal budgets, forcing ULBs to divert general funds towards critical operations, including staff salaries and emergency maintenance. Officials warn that further delay could hamper civic services, particularly water supply.
With the TDP-led NDA government prioritising infrastructure, officials remain hopeful that the ASC Grants will be released, enabling timely execution of the summer relief measures. The funds are seen as essential to ensuring uninterrupted civic services during the summer months.