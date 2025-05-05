Surprise showers bring respite from heatwave in parts of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Untimely heavy rains accompanied by gale winds lashed multiple regions of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday. While the showers brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, they also caused severe damage to crops and disrupted normal life, as several trees were uprooted, resulting in power outages.

The sudden downpour, which lasted for at least three hours, inundated several low-lying areas in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, and Eluru.

In Vijayawada, the intense downpour led to widespread chaos. Major thoroughfares such as Eluru Road and Besant Road were flooded, triggering severe traffic snarls at key junctions like Benz Circle. Low-lying areas were submerged, making it particularly challenging for two-wheeler riders to navigate the waterlogged streets.

Municipal officials immediately swung into action, clearing tree debris to bring the situation under control. Damaged electricity poles and snapped power lines caused outages in parts of Vijayawada, Tadepalli, and Guntur. Electricity department personnel worked swiftly to restore power by carrying out necessary repairs.

In rural areas, farmers suffered heavy losses as strong winds damaged crops, and some fields were submerged in rainwater.

Agriculture department officials are currently assessing crop losses across the three districts. Other districts such as West Godavari, Prakasam, and Tirupati also faced similar disruptions. The sudden deluge threw normal routines into disarray across the state.

In Nellore district, two people lost their lives in separate lightning strike incidents in Naidupeta and Ozili mandals. In Ozili mandal, a boy named Karthik was struck by lightning and died while he was in a mango orchard near Gollapalem village. In a separate incident in Naidupeta mandal, a farmer named Alam Bhaskar was fatally struck by lightning while working in his agricultural fields near Vadigunta Kandriga village.

Rainwater led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Rajamahendravaram, while strong winds uprooted trees in multiple locations in Eluru district.

Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi said revenue and electricity department staff were deployed to remove uprooted trees in Dwaraka Tirumala and other areas. Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy visited Kovvali village in Denduluru mandal and assured farmers not to panic.