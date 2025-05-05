TDP-led government misusing police for vendetta, alleges YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP accused the TDP-led NDA government of misusing police to file false cases, and arrest its activists to deflect the people’s attention from its failure to ensure security for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media on Sunday, YSRCP spokesperson Putta Siva Sankar Reddy alleged that police had fabricated charges against former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and his brother, while indiscriminately detaining their followers in Raptadu.

During Jagan’s visit to Ramagiri, police failed to provide him adequate security. To cover up this, false cases were filed against Prakash Reddy and his brother for inciting the crowd, he alleged.

YSRCP deplores media trial

The YSRCP alleged that the NDA government was working in tandem with the police, and a section of the media, to target the party leadership in the liquor scam. YSRCP legal cell president M Manohar Reddy said, “The media trial is going on, dragging the names of YSRCP leaders into the liquor scam. We will explore legal option against the probe agencies and the media houses for carrying out such an exercise.”