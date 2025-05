KADAPA: For the first time in its history, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will host its state-level Mahanadu in YSR Kadapa district, a significant move following the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) resounding victory in the recent general elections in the combined Kadapa region.

The party has finalized a 120-acre site near Pabbapuram village, behind Jayaraj Garden in Chintakommadinne mandal, on the outskirts of Kadapa city, for the event scheduled on May 27, 28, and 29, 2025. On Sunday, jungle clearance and land levelling work began at the venue using bulldozers and JCBs, marking the start of preparations.

The TDP traditionally holds its Mahanadu annually on May 27–29, and this year’s decision to host it in Kadapa, the home district of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, underscores the party’s intent to strengthen its foothold. TDP leaders aim to demonstrate their organizational prowess by conducting the event on a grand scale, expecting over 25,000 leaders and activists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring states to attend.

Senior TDP leaders, including state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, inspected potential venues, including areas near the Kadapa airport, Jayaraj Garden, and NGO plots, before selecting the Pabbapuram site for its connectivity to Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Hyderabad.

On Sunday, TDP Politburo member R Srinivasa Reddy and Kamalapuram MLA Putha Chaitanya Reddy inaugurated the Mahanadu preparatory work, joined by senior leaders like S Govardhan Reddy and B Hariprasad.