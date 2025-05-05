Tollywood actor Balakrishna credits poll win to public service, not stardom

ANANTAPUR: At a civic reception held in Sri Sathya Sai district to honor him, a Padma Bhushan recipient, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna delivered a candid address. He attributed his repeated electoral victories to the extensive development work in his constituency, not his film career, stating, “My straightforward approach and the many good initiatives and development projects here have earned me the MLA seat consecutively.”

Balakrishna noted that while many politicians fade into obscurity, he is in his “second innings,” dedicated to public service. He voiced the Telugu community’s desire for NTR to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, adding, “This would be a true recognition by the central government, and we expect it to happen soon.”

He outlined upcoming infrastructure projects, including a Rs 2.5 crore indoor stadium at MGM and the construction of tar and CC roads across the Hindupur constituency, pledging to further enhance the region’s development.