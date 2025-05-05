VSP trade unions to go on 24-hour strike on May 20

VISAKHAPATNAM: The joint forum of all trade unions at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has issued a formal strike notice to the Chairperson and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), proposing to go on a 24-hour strike beginning at 6 am on May 20. The notice, served under Section 22(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, was also marked to the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour, Visakhapatnam.

The unions have presented a comprehensive charter of demands, pressing the management, and the Centre to withdraw the proposed strategic sale of RINL. The key demands include the allotment of captive iron ore mines to RINL, the merger of RINL with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and ensuring raw material availability before the re- commencement of Blast Furnace-3 operations. They also demanded a revival plan that includes improving upstream and downstream facilities to run the plant at full capacity.

Among the major workforce-related demands are the immediate implementation of revised wages, regular monthly payment of full salaries, restoration of House Rent Allowance (HRA) with retrospective effect, and a halt to the termination of contract workers. The unions also called for the reinstatement of welfare measures that were withdrawn by the management.