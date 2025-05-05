YSRCP will continue fight against Waqf Act till it is repealed: MP Avinash

KADAPA: YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy has asserted that the party will continue its fight against the Waqf (Amendment) Act till it is repealed.

Speaking at a ‘Long March’ organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in protest against the Act on Sunday, Avinash Reddy said the YSRCP had already filed a petition in the Supreme court challenging it.

Addressing a gathering at the Seven Roads Junction in the city, Avinash Reddy pointed out several flaws in the Act.

“We opposed the Waqf Bill both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The Union government should understand the sentiments of crores of Muslims, and immediately repeal the unjust Act,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzath Basha echoed similar views, warning that protests will continue until the Act is repealed.

Mayor K Suresh Babu, MLC Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP district president P Ravindranath Reddy, Congress leader Afzal Khan, and several Muslim leaders spoke.

Senior TDP leader V S Amir Babu faced backlash when he attempted to join the protest. Organisers blocked his entry, accusing him of double standards for supporting the Bill in Parliament, while attempting to show solidarity on the streets.