Andhra police bust inter-district gang; car, gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 85 lakh seized

ONGOLE: Prakasam police, with support from YSR Kadapa police, arrested a three-member inter-district gang involved in house burglaries, red sanders smuggling, and ganja trafficking. Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 85 lakh, including 924.33 grams of gold, 3.8 kg of silver, 6.19 kg of ganja, and a white Tata Manza car.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar presented the accused and seized items to the media at Ongole on Monday.

The arrested were Chimparthy Fakruddin alias Goresab (35), Chimparthy Mahaboob Peera (25), both from Khaderpalli in Chaapaadu mandal, and Gandlu Lateef Basha (24) from Proddatur.

Police arrested the trio on May 4 near SVKP College in Podili after their car rammed into a tree during an attempted escape.

Fakruddin has 111 cases, including 74 for red sanders smuggling and 16 for theft. Peera and Basha are involved in 16 recent theft cases, with Basha having assisted in eight earlier smuggling offences.

The gang committed thefts in five districts—three in Prakasam, eight in Nellore, three in YSR Kadapa, and one each in Anantapur and Annamayya.

Following a theft in Podili on April 14, CI T Venkateswarlu and SIs tracked the gang.