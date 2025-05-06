Centre allocates 750 e-buses to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has allocated 750 fully air-conditioned electric buses to Andhra Pradesh under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme announced former Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) and media advisor to the Government of India Rajeev Jain announced.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday, Jain stated that these e-buses would significantly contribute to building a pollution-free, modern transport infrastructure across the State.

He further revealed that the Centre is committed to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s urban development through various Centrally sponsored schemes.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive engagement with the Centre is facilitating the transformation of Amaravati into a world-class capital city,” he said.

Jain also shared updates on the urban mobility projects, noting that substantial steps have been taken toward implementing the Vijayawada Metro Rail project, which will cover approximately 38 km, along with the Visakhapatnam Metro initiative.

Highlighting achievements under other flagship schemes, Jain noted that over 84% of projects worth `5,701 crore have been completed in Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam under the Smart Cities Mission.

Andhra Pradesh ranks third among major States in the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) disbursement, achieving 103.08% against its 3.3 lakh target.

Additionally, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), more than 3.5 lakh loan applications have been sanctioned.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and AMRUT 2.0, the Centre has released `589 crore to AP, and Detailed Project Reports for 367 urban infrastructure projects worth over `6,200 crore have been approved.