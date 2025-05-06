Collectors address public grievances in Andhra's NTR, Krishna districts

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha received 117 petitions at the Collectorate on Monday and directed officials to resolve issues promptly. He also instructed them to explain reasons for any delays directly to the petitioners.

In Krishna district, Collector DK Balaji, along with MLA Venigandla Ramu, conducted the PGRS at Gudivada. He reviewed local issues and directed officials to prevent drinking water shortages.

Urging the public to adopt the PM Surya Ghar scheme to cut power costs, he instructed officials to conduct awareness camps on the programme.