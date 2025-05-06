Over 1.5 crore people keen for work-from-home jobs in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: A recent survey by the Andhra Pradesh government has revealed a staggering demand for work-from-home (WFH) employment, with over 1.5 crore individuals aged 18 to 50 across the State expressing interest.
Prakasam district, which has emerged among the top five in unemployment for this age group, reflects a particularly strong appetite for remote job opportunities.
In Prakasam district, with a population of 27.22 lakh, the survey covered 5.60 lakh households, identifying 12.43 lakh people in the 18–50 age group.
Of these, 7,00,117 individuals have shown keen interest in WFH jobs—more than half the demographic surveyed. Data collection is nearing completion, with final responses expected shortly.
Education data from the survey indicates that 70% of respondents have intermediate or degree-level qualifications, 20% hold diplomas, engineering degrees or postgraduate degrees, and the remaining 10% have education below Class X.
These figures underline the need for customised WFH opportunities that cater to diverse educational backgrounds.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to provide remote jobs to all eligible candidates, fuelling high hopes in Prakasam.
“The survey is nearly complete, and we’ll soon initiate the WFH action plan,” confirmed a District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) official.
The survey also evaluates internet availability (broadband, Wi-Fi) and digital literacy (ability to operate laptops, desktops, or tablets). To bridge skill gaps, the government plans training in digital marketing and e-commerce.
A self-help group member from Chimakurthy mandal, A Lakshmi Kumari said, “We’re excited to learn how to sell pickles, organic snacks, and other homemade products online. It could change our lives.”
The initiative promises a digital leap forward, aiming to empower the rural workforce and promote inclusive economic development in Andhra Pradesh.