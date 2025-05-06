PM Surya Ghar gains traction in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a major push toward clean energy, over 87,936 households across Guntur district have registered for the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with 1,640 installations already completed.

The initiative, aimed at promoting self-sufficient, sustainable energy use, is being implemented by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) in collaboration with the Electricity Department.

Launched earlier this year, the scheme enables residents to generate their own electricity through rooftop solar panels, reducing power bills while supporting India’s green energy mission.

As of April, the installed systems are collectively generating 5,870 kilowatts of solar power across the district. With installations typically completed within 15 days of approval, the scheme promises quick benefits and long-term savings.

“Once installed, the panels function for over 25 years, offering a reliable and cost-effective energy source,” an NREDCAP official said.

Consumers feeding surplus power back into the grid receive Rs 2.09 per unit, credited directly to their bank accounts on a quarterly basis. Households requiring more power than they generate continue to receive regular bills for the additional usage.

Among the constituencies, Mangalagiri leads with 25,704 registrations, followed by Prathipadu (15,843), Tadikonda (14,570), Tenali (12,031), and Ponnur (11,680). Guntur West (4,085) and Guntur East (4,023) have also recorded significant interest. Officials attribute the success to growing public awareness and smooth execution.

“The enthusiastic participation is a clear indication of the public’s readiness to embrace renewable energy,” the official said.