Pushpa-2 attire ignites enthusiasm for Tirupati Gangamma Jatara

TIRUPATI: The sacred town of Tirupati, known for its spiritual grandeur and cultural depth, witnessed an unexpected but vibrant surge of enthusiasm during the Tirupati Gangamma Thalli Jatara, thanks to a cinematic spark ignited by Pushpa 2.

The movie’s iconic ‘Jatara’ episode featuring Allu Arjun in striking female attire not only captivated audiences, but also brought renewed attention to the cultural fabric of the Telugu-speaking states and beyond.

This year, many youths are also very enthusiastic to wear Goddess Gangamma’s female attire as part of paying vows to the local Goddess. It may be noted that this year the Tirupati Gangamma Jatara, from May 6 to 13 (one of the biggest folk festivals in Andhra Pradesh) once again turned into a topic of debate due to the Allu Arjun female attire in the Tirupati Jatara scene.

In the backdrop of Tirupati Gangamma Jatara, a TNIE special story over the Tirupati Jathara folk cultural gala.

Allu Arjun’s portrayal, especially his donning of traditional female attire inspired by Goddess Gangamma---a main deity of the Gangamma Jathara in Tirupati---has resonated strongly with audiences.

The scene wasn’t just about flair; it was a symbolic assertion of devotion, power, and folklore, blending high-octane cinema with deep-rooted tradition.

After Pushpa-2, Allu Arjun’s female attire led to many prominent personalities in Tirupati donning the same attire and paying vows to Goddess Gangamma, and from that year, participation increased.