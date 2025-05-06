Pushpa-2 attire ignites enthusiasm for Tirupati Gangamma Jatara

TIRUPATI: The sacred town of Tirupati, known for its spiritual grandeur and cultural depth, witnessed an unexpected but vibrant surge of enthusiasm during the Tirupati Gangamma Thalli Jatara, thanks to a cinematic spark ignited by Pushpa 2.
The movie’s iconic ‘Jatara’ episode featuring Allu Arjun in striking female attire not only captivated audiences, but also brought renewed attention to the cultural fabric of the Telugu-speaking states and beyond.
This year, many youths are also very enthusiastic to wear Goddess Gangamma’s female attire as part of paying vows to the local Goddess. It may be noted that this year the Tirupati Gangamma Jatara, from May 6 to 13 (one of the biggest folk festivals in Andhra Pradesh) once again turned into a topic of debate due to the Allu Arjun female attire in the Tirupati Jatara scene.
In the backdrop of Tirupati Gangamma Jatara, a TNIE special story over the Tirupati Jathara folk cultural gala.
Allu Arjun’s portrayal, especially his donning of traditional female attire inspired by Goddess Gangamma---a main deity of the Gangamma Jathara in Tirupati---has resonated strongly with audiences.
The scene wasn’t just about flair; it was a symbolic assertion of devotion, power, and folklore, blending high-octane cinema with deep-rooted tradition.
After Pushpa-2, Allu Arjun’s female attire led to many prominent personalities in Tirupati donning the same attire and paying vows to Goddess Gangamma, and from that year, participation increased.
A Tirupati native, professional cinema makeup artist Lovely Venkateswarlu, speaking to TNIE, said that after the release of Pushpa-2, many youth were enthusiastic to wear the female attire of the Goddess Tirupati Gangamma.
“Certainly, Allu Arjun’s female attire gave hype to Jatara attires in Tirupati when compared to previous years. I worked on the make-up of more than 12 youths as in the Pushpa-2 female attire (Jatara Gangamma Vesham), in 2023 Jatara and 2024 Jatara and Tirupati MP Guru Moorthy was also one among them. For this, I brought special makeup material from outside. This year also, many youths contacted me for make up like the Goddess Gangamma attire in Allu Arjun’s style,” Venkateswarlu added.
Apart from Venkateswarulu, many other makeup men are also donning the make up to youth like female attire in Pushpa-2 style.
A resident of Tirupati working as a techie, B Bharath, said that this year, in the upcoming Jatara, five of his friends will wear Goddess Gangamma’s female attire as part of paying vows to the Goddess, inspired by film icon Allu Arjun’s style.
It may be recalled that the Tirupati Gangamma Jatara commemorates the legend of Goddess Gangamma, the village deity, who killed a local chieftain for his misconduct towards women.
The festival is a time for unique rituals, including men dressing in women’s attire and offering prayers to Gangamma.