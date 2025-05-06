‘Swachh Andhra’ will be reality by Oct 2: Minister Narayana

NELLORE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana announced that the State will become garbage-free by October 2, in line with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘Swachh Andhra Pradesh’.

Speaking during an inspection of the bio-mining and recycling unit at Allipuram dump yard in Nellore rural mandal, he confirmed rapid waste clearance is progressing with support from Jigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited.

He criticised the previous government for neglecting waste management contracts and leaving behind a financial burden.

The Minister highlighted that over 3 lakh tonnes of waste remain at Donthali and 30,000 tonnes at Allipuram.

He praised Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s sustained efforts to address the Allipuram site, revealing that 5,000 tonnes have already been processed.

Plans are underway to transform the cleared site into a modern park, with similar initiatives set for other municipalities.

Later, Narayana inaugurated the revamped Tikkana Park at Ranganayakula Peta, Nellore, where he interacted with families and children enjoying new play and gym equipment.