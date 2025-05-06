Vijayawada-Vizag direct flight service to resume on June 1: Union Civil Aviation Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Morning flight services between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will resume on June 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Monday, calling it a key step toward strengthening regional air connectivity between two growth hubs of Andhra Pradesh.
The IndiGo-operated ATR flight will depart Vijayawada at 7:15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:25 am. The return service will take off at 8:45 am and land in Vijayawada by 9:50 am.
The Union Minister said the schedule is designed for passenger convenience and aims to reconnect two of the State’s fastest-growing urban centres.
“Strengthening connectivity between developing cities is a priority for our ministry. This service will play a vital role in facilitating swift travel, supporting both economic and social growth,” Ram Mohan Naidu said in a press release.
The morning flight, previously suspended last month, had been in demand by frequent travellers. Visakhapatnam TDP MP Sribharat welcomed the announcement, stating the resumption would benefit both the public and the business community.
“Morning flights between Vizag and Vijayawada are not just a convenience but vital for our region’s commerce. I sincerely thank Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for making this happen,” Sribharat said.
The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association also welcomed the move, expressing gratitude to the Civil Aviation Minister and the MP for their efforts. In a statement, the association urged the ministry to introduce international flights from Visakhapatnam, particularly to Dubai, and strengthen connections to major tourist destinations to further boost tourism in the region.
Officials indicated that more enhancements to Visakhapatnam’s air connectivity are on the way, with efforts underway to link the city to other destinations.