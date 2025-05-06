Vijayawada-Vizag direct flight service to resume on June 1: Union Civil Aviation Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Morning flight services between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will resume on June 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Monday, calling it a key step toward strengthening regional air connectivity between two growth hubs of Andhra Pradesh.

The IndiGo-operated ATR flight will depart Vijayawada at 7:15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:25 am. The return service will take off at 8:45 am and land in Vijayawada by 9:50 am.

The Union Minister said the schedule is designed for passenger convenience and aims to reconnect two of the State’s fastest-growing urban centres.

“Strengthening connectivity between developing cities is a priority for our ministry. This service will play a vital role in facilitating swift travel, supporting both economic and social growth,” Ram Mohan Naidu said in a press release.