YSRCP leader Jagan directs party leaders to support rain-hit ryots in Andhra

In phone calls with party regional coordinators and key leaders, Jagan expressed concern over the damage to paddy and horticultural crops.
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Photo | Express
VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed party leaders to visit farmers who suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and strong winds across Andhra Pradesh and extend support.

In phone calls with party regional coordinators and key leaders, Jagan expressed concern over the damage to paddy and horticultural crops, blaming government inaction for the widespread losses.

He pointed out that despite early weather warnings, authorities failed to move harvested paddy from fields and procurement centers to safer locations, leading to destruction of crops in several districts.

“Farmers already struggled in the Kharif season due to a lack of minimum support prices, and now they are facing greater hardship in the Rabi season,” Jagan lamented. He particularly noted poor paddy procurement in the Godavari districts, made worse by the untimely rains.

