CM Chandrababu Naidu approves recruitment drive to fill 137 posts in endowments department

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given his nod for a massive recruitment drive to fill 137 vacant posts in the Endowments Department, including six Deputy Commissioners, five Assistant Commissioners, six Grade-1 Executive Officers, 104 Grade-3 Executive Officers, and 16 Junior Assistants.

Additionally, around 200 vacant priest posts will be filled with qualified candidates to ensure efficient temple management across Andhra Pradesh.

In a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu directed officials to extend the Annadanam (free food) scheme to all 23 major temples in the State. Currently, only seven temples, including Srisailam, Srikalahasti, and Kanipakam, offer daily free meals.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the food must be tasty, hygienic, and of high quality, matching the standards of Tirumala’s Vengamamba Annaprasadam.

Naidu also outlined a phased development plan for temples, starting with a master plan for 23 major temples based on Agama Shastra. He stressed promoting temple tourism and protecting temple lands from encroachments.

A committee will formulate a policy for leasing temple lands to commercial entities, ensuring only vegetarian food is served on such properties to respect devotees’ sentiments.