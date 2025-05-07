Dhatri Madhu arrested in APPSC Group-I paper evaluation case

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police arrested Pamidikalva Madhusudhan, also known as Dhatri Madhu, in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-1 examination, 2018.

Madhu, listed as A2 in the case, is one of the directors of Camsign Media Private Limited, which conducted the digital evaluation of the exam papers. Senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has already been named as A1 in the evaluation case.

The APPSC had issued a notification for recruiting 169 Group-1 posts in 2018, mentioning that the evaluation would be conducted manually.

However, despite this, the government opted for digital evaluation, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, for the mains exams held from December 14 to 20, 2020, which were attended by 6,807 candidates.

The government entrusted the evaluation of answer sheets to Camsign Media Ltd, a private company, which conducted the evaluation under the surveillance of CCTV cameras at the APPSC office, and another centre.