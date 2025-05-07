Government doctors perform surgery at private hospital, face probe

VIJAYAWADA: In gross violation of conduct rules, two government doctors allegedly performed a surgery at a private hospital in Jangareddygudem during office hours in 2022, resulting in the death of a patient a few days later.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, calling for appropriate disciplinary action against the doctors. Dr M Chakradhar, Civil Surgeon Specialist, and Dr S Rakesh, Civil Assistant Surgeon (Anaesthesia), were employed at the Area Hospital in Jangareddygudem when they reportedly conducted the surgery. Following the patient’s death, a complaint was lodged alleging negligence on the part of the doctors.

In their written response, the doctors claimed they performed the surgery on humanitarian grounds and denied any negligence, appealing for clemency.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav rejected their explanation and ordered an inquiry.