Protect inscriptions in Anantapur's Penukonda Fort: Historian MyNaa Swamy

ANANTAPUR: Historian MyNaa Swamy has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to repair the crumbling sections of Penukonda Fort in Anantapur district and preserve its historical inscriptions.

On Tuesday, Swamy inspected the fort and expressed concern over the condition of the ancient structure. He said, the earliest known inscription, dated 1354 CE, has been damaged due to the shifting of the fort wall. He stressed on the inscription’s importance, noting that it offers details about the fort’s construction.

Swamy pointed out that the inscription located near the northern entrance gate is obscured by a heap of garbage, as municipal officials have been dumping waste in front of it. He said that a section of the wall near the Gorantla entry gate, previously struck by a lorry must be urgently restored.

He appealed to officials to intervene without delay and ensure that the site is protected.