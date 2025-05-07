Statues of Abdul Kalam to come up across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Vibrants of Kalam organisation, led by founder Vijay Kalam from Khammam, is set to install statues of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a model of the statue at the Secretariat, where the organisation presented its plans. Speaking at the event, Vijay Kalam said the group has conducted service programs across India for the past decade to honour Dr Kalam’s legacy. Under the ‘Great Indian Statues’ initiative, the organisation plans to erect 20-foot-tall statues at 25 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Naidu lauded the initiative and praised Dr Kalam’s legacy as a scientist and former President who served the nation with distinction. Recalling his personal connection with ‘the Missile Man of India’, the Chief Minister expressed deep admiration for his work. Former MLC TD Janardhan and organisation members were present.