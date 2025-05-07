Tirumala Tiruapti Devasthanams plans to enhance facilities for devotees on footpath routes

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tiruapti Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao on Tuesday announced plans to improve facilities along the Srivari footpath routes to enhance the experience of pilgrims trekking to Tirumala for darshan.

During an inspection of the Srivarimettu route, the EO, accompanied by Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO V Veerabrahmam, responded to complaints about challenges faced by pilgrims in obtaining tokens and allegations of misconduct by auto drivers misusing TTD facilities and overcharging devotees.

Syamala Rao assured that permanent solutions would be implemented to address these concerns. He said amenities will be reviewed and strengthened, with consideration being given to increasing the number of buses from Tirupati to Srivarimettu and adding more token issuance counters.

Feedback from pilgrims will be used to design improved, pilgrim-friendly infrastructure. The inspection included participation from TTD CE Satyanarayana, SEs Venkateswarlu and Manoharam, Deputy EO Lokanatham, and other officials.