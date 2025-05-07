Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project to get consultancy firm on June 9

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of prolonged delays and shifting priorities, the much-awaited Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project in Andhra Pradesh is finally gaining momentum.

The project, originally proposed in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, is now moving swiftly toward execution, with the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) conducting a pre-bid meeting and inviting tenders to select a consultancy firm for the project.

The finalisation of this consultancy firm, scheduled to be announced on June 9, is expected to set the pace for the construction phase.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project is envisioned to provide a modern, efficient public transport system to the state’s largest city and emerging financial hub.

Revised estimates peg total cost of metro project at Rs 11,498 cr

Though it received in-principle approval from the Union Government in 2015, the project has seen multiple delays over the past decade, under both the TDP and YSRCP governments.

The TDP government initially prepared the project but postponed tender finalisation due to the 2019 election code. Upon coming to power, the YSRCP government cancelled the earlier tenders, opted for a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), and planned to expand the project’s scope.

However, substantial progress remained elusive over the next five years. Now, with the TDP-led NDA government back in power both in the state and at the Centre, the project has picked up pace.