Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project to get consultancy firm on June 9

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of prolonged delays and shifting priorities, the much-awaited Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project in Andhra Pradesh is finally gaining momentum.
The project, originally proposed in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, is now moving swiftly toward execution, with the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) conducting a pre-bid meeting and inviting tenders to select a consultancy firm for the project.
The finalisation of this consultancy firm, scheduled to be announced on June 9, is expected to set the pace for the construction phase.
The Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project is envisioned to provide a modern, efficient public transport system to the state’s largest city and emerging financial hub.
Revised estimates peg total cost of metro project at Rs 11,498 cr
Though it received in-principle approval from the Union Government in 2015, the project has seen multiple delays over the past decade, under both the TDP and YSRCP governments.
The TDP government initially prepared the project but postponed tender finalisation due to the 2019 election code. Upon coming to power, the YSRCP government cancelled the earlier tenders, opted for a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), and planned to expand the project’s scope.
However, substantial progress remained elusive over the next five years. Now, with the TDP-led NDA government back in power both in the state and at the Centre, the project has picked up pace.
Revised cost estimates, aligned with 2024 market prices, peg the total cost of the project at Rs 11,498 crore. The state government is now seeking 100% funding from the Union Government, leveraging its alliance within the NDA. The APMRCL has initiated the process to appoint a consultancy firm responsible for planning, tendering, supervision, and execution of the metro project.
A pre-bid meeting conducted on Tuesday saw participation from 28 consultancy firms, both domestic and international while 14 attended in person, and 8 joined online. The tender submissions will close on June 8, with the final selection scheduled for June 9.
The first phase of the project will span 46.23 kilometres across three corridors with 42 metro stations, while a second phase will extend the network to Bhogapuram Airport.
The project is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, ease traffic congestion, and support economic development in Visakhapatnam. Land acquisition has already begun, with a total of 99.8 acres identified, most of it government-owned. A dedicated district committee is working to finalise the required parcels.
According to reports, the land acquisition cost is estimated at Rs 882 crore. Once the consultancy is in place, the state government plans to accelerate construction by securing central approvals and initiating groundwork.
With the Bhogapuram Airport project also progressing, the metro rail is poised to complement the city’s infrastructure expansion and boost its role as Andhra Pradesh’s economic engine.