29 Odisha workers rescued from brick kiln in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a major rescue operation on Wednesday, 29 labourers, including eight women, 10 men, and five minors, were rescued from a brick kiln in Nunna, Vijayawada, following allegations of physical and verbal abuse.

Acting on a tip-off from ARHEDS NGO representative Ramakrishna, District Collector G Lakshmisha directed RDO Praveen Chand to take action.

The RDO, along with Nunna Police, conducted a raid on the kiln, rescuing the labourers, who were brought from Odisha in January by an agent under a three-month agreement. However, the owner allegedly confined them illegally, citing false debts, and violated labour laws by withholding wages and forcing them to work from 4 am to 8 pm with meagre payments of Rs 300- Rs 500 per week.

Following the rescue, the NTR District administration arranged for their transportation back to Odisha by train. An investigation is underway at the RDO office to probe further violations and identify those responsible.