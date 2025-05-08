Capacity building a must for growth, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of capacity building across all levels of government to enhance service delivery and administrative efficiency during a high-level review meeting on Planning, Swarna Andhra Vision, and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Naidu emphasised that capacity building is crucial for all public servants, from village-level workers to top officials. “Everyone, from agriculture officers to secretaries, from constables to the DGP, must undergo capacity building. Continuous learning is key to effective governance,” he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of both online and offline training programmes aimed at improving skills and efficiency among government staff. “I personally focus on continuous learning, exploring emerging technologies to drive tech-enabled governance,” he added.

Under the Swarna Andhra Vision, plans have been developed at the state, district, and mandal levels, with constituency-specific vision plans to be completed next month. Thematic reports are set for release in June, followed by sectoral roadmaps in September.

Naidu outlined the integration of core policies such as Zero Poverty (P4) and Population Management within the vision framework. A state-wide capacity-building workshop, covering all districts, will conclude by May 9.