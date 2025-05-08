Capacity building a must for growth, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of capacity building across all levels of government to enhance service delivery and administrative efficiency during a high-level review meeting on Planning, Swarna Andhra Vision, and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.
Naidu emphasised that capacity building is crucial for all public servants, from village-level workers to top officials. “Everyone, from agriculture officers to secretaries, from constables to the DGP, must undergo capacity building. Continuous learning is key to effective governance,” he stated.
The Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of both online and offline training programmes aimed at improving skills and efficiency among government staff. “I personally focus on continuous learning, exploring emerging technologies to drive tech-enabled governance,” he added.
Under the Swarna Andhra Vision, plans have been developed at the state, district, and mandal levels, with constituency-specific vision plans to be completed next month. Thematic reports are set for release in June, followed by sectoral roadmaps in September.
Naidu outlined the integration of core policies such as Zero Poverty (P4) and Population Management within the vision framework. A state-wide capacity-building workshop, covering all districts, will conclude by May 9.
The State has identified 143 locations to establish Constituency Vision Action Plan Units. Under the Zero Poverty P4 initiative, 1,118 mentors have adopted 15,315 ‘Golden Families’ across the State. To institutionalise these efforts, the government is establishing the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation, with the Chief Minister as Chairman and a 25-member general body and executive committee to oversee its functioning.
Addressing population management, Naidu announced plans to introduce a comprehensive Population Management Policy aimed at achieving population balance. Measures include removing maternity leave restrictions for women government employees with up to two children and lifting disqualification criteria in local body elections for those with more than two children.
A comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess population trends and inform the final policy framework.
Naidu lauded the Indian Army’s recent anti-terror operation, ‘Operation Sindoor,’ and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The swift response to the Pahalgam attack has garnered global support, underscoring Modi’s strong foreign policy. Every Indian stands united in support of the armed forces,” he said.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to capacity building and strategic governance initiatives across the State.