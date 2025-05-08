CM Chandrababu Naidu reviews preparedness after Op Sindoor

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the officials State and the Union government departments and reviewed the civil defence action plan following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The meeting, held at the State Secretariat, was attended by the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials from the Tourism, Endowments, Disaster Management, Health, and Roads and Buildings departments. District Collectors, SPs, and officials from the Railways, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and CISF participated via video conference.

In the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Chief Minister took stock of the security measures, preparedness, conduct of mock drills, sensitising people on existing conditions, alerting the people, and the steps needed to be taken in case of any untoward incident taking place.

After officials explained about the preparedness of each department, the Chief Minister emphasised that officials at all levels and institutions must remain on high alert in light of Operation Sindoor.

Stating that the Centre also made several suggestions on the preparedness of States, Naidu directed the officials to implement all those suggestions.

Highlighting the need for better interdepartmental coordination, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of awareness programmes to dispel any fears among the people.

Instructing officials to prevent the spread of misinformation during such a critical period, he called for stringent action against those circulating fake news.

He also urged heightened vigilance in coastal areas and directed special security measures at locations such as Tirumala.

Naidu assured that the State government would extend full cooperation to Central institutions.