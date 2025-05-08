It’s a righteous war for justice: VHP president

TIRUMALA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar prayed to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala for India’s triumph in its battle against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumarterrorism.

Speaking briefly with mediapersons on Wednesday morning after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, Alok Kumar said the nation has unitedly confronted Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a fact globally recognised following the Pahalgam killings.

“I sought the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara, invoking his sacred weapons -- Vajra, Sudarshan Chakra, and others. I affirmed that we are engaged in a Dharma Yuddha, a righteous war for justice, truth, and global peace, combating the forces of Jihad,” he declared.

The VHP president expressed unwavering belief that the nation is divinely guided in this fight against terrorism. “With His blessings, victory is certain,” he affirmed.

Confident in India’s success, Alok Kumar emphasised that the terrorist infrastructure would be completely dismantled. He clarified that Operation Sindoor targets terrorism and terrorists, not any specific nation.

VHP leader Raghavulu added that Hindu society stands for global well-being, and strengthening the nation is the need of the hour, which prompted their visit to the sacred shrine.