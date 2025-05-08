Kondamodu-Perecherla NH project works begin in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The foundation stone for the Kondamodu-Perecherla National Highway was laid on Wednesday in Rajupalem, Palnadu district, signalling the start of a crucial infrastructure project aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

The Rs 881.61 crore, 49.92 km highway project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve road safety, and bolster transport infrastructure.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikishnadevarayalu played a key role in securing national highway status for the route, advocating for the project and monitoring the land acquisition process.

The highway will commence at NH 167A near Kondamodu, traverse through Rajupalem, Reddigudem, Sattenapalli, and Medikonduru, and terminate at NH 544D near Perecherla. It will also link to the Amaravati Outer Ring Road, facilitating smoother transit along the Guntur-Hyderabad corridor.

Following persistent efforts by Srikishnadevarayalu, the Centre approved the project, allocating funds in phases and finalising contractors. With procedural clearances completed, construction has officially commenced.

The four-lane highway is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and stimulate economic growth in Palnadu district. Local residents and commuters welcomed the development, seeing it as a vital step toward modernising transportation links. Several MLAs from Palnadu district attended the ceremony.