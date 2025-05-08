Minister Lokesh to lay stone for LG unit on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A major industrial development is set to take shape in Rayalaseema as Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for a new manufacturing unit of LG Electronics in Sri City on Thursday. The global home appliances giant is investing Rs 5,001 crore to establish the facility.

The initiative began with a meeting between Lokesh and LG’s Japan-based representatives in September 2024. He highlighted the investor-friendly policies of Andhra Pradesh, the State’s vision to transform Rayalaseema into an electronics manufacturing hub, and the steps taken to ensure ease of doing business. Impressed by the facilities, LG chose Andhra Pradesh for its expansion.

The new unit will manufacture refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other electronic appliances. Importantly, LG will also locally produce key components such as compressors, motor compressors, and heat exchangers-strengthening the supply chain instead of relying on imports. This facility is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs over the next five years. In addition, five ancillary units, with a further investment of `839 crore, will provide additional employment opportunities.