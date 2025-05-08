Mock drill held across Andhra Pradesh to assess emergency response

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Visakhapatnam district administration conducted a series of civil and blackout mock drills across the city on Wednesday to educate the public on how to respond effectively during emergencies such as terrorist attacks, bomb blasts, or fire incidents.

These exercises were carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the central government.

It may be noted that Vizag district has been categorised as a Category-II target by the Centre.

The civil mock drills were held at key locations, including Queen Mary’s Girls High School and junctions in the One Town area.

Multiple departments took part in the exercise, including Civil Defence, Fire Services, the State and National Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF), Police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Revenue, Civil Supplies, Health Department, and trained volunteers. At the One Town Centre, a simulated terror attack involving smoke bombs was staged across two buildings.

Firefighters responded swiftly to contain the fire, while NDRF and SDRF personnel, equipped with protective gear, rescued individuals from the affected buildings.