Now, Modi has seen us in himself, avenged the attack, says Pahalgam victim’s wife from Andhra

NELLORE: Kamakshi, wife of terror attack victim Somisetty Madhusudhan Rao from Kavali, has expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Indian armed forces’ precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

She called the operation a “symbolic revenge” for the 26 lives lost in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to reporters from her home in Kavali on Wednesday, Kamakshi said the news of the strikes brought some solace to the families of the victims.

“The name ‘Sindoor’ represents the pain of all of us who lost our husbands. We were innocent, but the terrorists saw Modi in us. Now, Modi has seen us in himself and avenged the attack,” she said, struggling through tears.

Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer based in Bengaluru, was killed by militants on April 22 while on vacation with his family in Pahalgam. His wife and children - daughter Madhu (17) and son Dattu (13) - witnessed the horrific attack. His body was brought back to Kavali, where the last rites were performed on April 24.

Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was seen by many as a response to the cold-blooded killing of the 27 civilians in Kashmir. Kamakshi concluded by expressing hope that such an attack never happens again.

“This must never happen to another family in India,” she said.