Swiss delegation hails Andhra's RTGS as an excellent model

VIJAYAWADA: The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) established by the Government of Andhra Pradesh is an excellent model, and such systems are greatly needed, said Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi. On Wednesday, the Swiss Ambassador and her delegation visited the RTGS facility at the Secretariat.

On the occasion, RTGS Chief Executive Officer Prakhar Jain welcomed the delegation, and explained the functioning of the RTGS. The RTGS was developed from the innovative ideas of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with an objective of providing better services to the public. Acting as a bridge between the government and the people, the system ensures that government benefits reach citizens without any obstacles, he said.

The RTGS provides technological support for departments to effectively implement government schemes, and deliver instant services to the public. Currently, the government is offering services through WhatsApp Governance under ‘Mana Mitra’ enabling citizens to access services without having to visit government offices. Around 290 services are currently available through WhatsApp Governance, with a target to expand it to provide 1,000 services in the future. Citizens can also submit applications through this platform, he highlighted.

Maya Tissafi lauded the AP government’s approach in using technology to improve governance and public service delivery. She said centralised monitoring systems like RTGS are crucial for governments.