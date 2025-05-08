Union Minister lays stone for Shankar Vilas ROB in Andhra

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Minister Kandula Durgesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Shankar Vilas in Guntur, a major step towards easing traffic congestion and improving regional connectivity.

Pemmasani said the project’s progress was a result of collective effort, not individual credit. He thanked the people of Guntur, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support. He also acknowledged the coordination of local MLAs, the district collector, and the mayor.

He informed that the bridge’s design had been revised to double its length, adding a four-lane structure and three underpasses to ease traffic flow, especially near Hindu College. The project, he added, would cause minimal property displacement, with proper rehabilitation measures in place.

Durgesh said the State government prioritises infrastructure development and praised the joint efforts of all departments. He assured swift and efficient execution despite challenges.

Later, he reviewed progress on the Inner Ring Road Phase-3, a key arterial road for Guntur, connecting Peddagantyada to the city outskirts. He said the project would ease congestion and speed up traffic movement. Addressing public concerns, he assured that compensation would be provided for any land acquired.