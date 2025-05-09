Actress Kadambari Jethwani case: IPS officers get High Court relief

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court provided relief to IPS officers Kanthi Rana Tata, Vishal Gunni, and police officers Hanumantha Rao and Satyanarayana in a case filed by the Ibrahimpatnam police based on Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani’s complaint.

The court stayed all proceedings, with the Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas assuring no further summons or chargesheet would be issued. The matter was adjourned to June 30 with Justice N Harinath issuing interim orders.

The officers had sought to dismiss the case through separate petitions. On Thursday, the AG requested time to file a counter-affidavit, while the petitioners’ counsel Vinod Kumar Desh Pandey highlighted the police’s failure to comply with prior court directives. The court ordered the police to submit a counter by the next hearing.

HC rejects petition of Upendar Reddy

The AP Court rejected Kesireddy Upendar Reddy’s plea to nullify his son Raj Kasireddy’s remand in a liquor procurement case, upholding the ACB special court’s orders. The bench, comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao, ruled on Thursday that Raj must seek relief through legal channels.