Amend AP Act to make Amaravati as State capital, Cabinet to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. A resolution naming Amaravati as the capital of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh will be sent to the Centre to amend the AP State Reorganisation Act.
Sections 2 and 5 of the AP State Reorganisation Act mention that Hyderabad would serve as the joint capital for ten years following the State bifurcation. After this period, Hyderabad would become the capital of Telangana, and the newly constructed capital by Andhra Pradesh would become its own.
However, the Act did not specify the name of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital. Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to send a resolution to the Centre to officially include Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.
Similar to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the area governed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will form part of Amaravati.
Disclosing details of the Cabinet meeting to mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh had no clarity regarding their capital for the past five years due to the ‘three capitals’ theory proposed by the previous government.
The current coalition government has now decided to seek statutory approval for Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.
The Cabinet expressed solidarity with Operation Sindoor, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Pakistan, and commended the strength and valour demonstrated by the Indian Army during the operation.
The State Cabinet approved a proposal authorizing the Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to approve short tenders for four works worth `1,732.306 crores, award contracts to L1 bidders, and implement decisions approved by the Andhra Pradesh CRDA Authority through Resolutions 529/2025 to 532/2025.
Administrative approval given for several infra works in capital region
The Cabinet also authorized the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited, Vijayawada, to approve L1 bids for two packages: (a) Package XXXXI - E15 Road extension up to Old National Highway Mangalagiri (` 72.79 crores), (b) Package XXXXII - E13 Road extension up to National Highway-16 (` 400.56 crores). The approval includes issuing work orders to L1 bidders and implementing proposal through APCRDA Authority Resolution No.536/2025.
The Cabinet approved an administrative sanction proposal for ` 560.57 crores for Package XXXXIII under the Amaravati Capital City Development Program funded by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The work includes Design, Build and Operate (DBO) method with additional supplementary works and maintenance.
Additionally, administrative approval was granted for `494.86 crores under Package XXXXIV, also part of the Amaravati Capital City Development Program funded by the World Bank and ADB. This includes ancillary works, SCADA, an AI-based water management system (Digital Twin), and five years of operation and maintenance for the total water supply (up to water pumping to the WTP) in Amaravati, following the DBO method.
An administrative sanction of `593.03 crores was approved for Package XXXXV, involving the construction of the E3 Road (Phase III) extension with a six-lane elevated corridor, an interchange connecting to National Highway-16, bridges, underpasses, and utility works in Andhra Pradesh. This project aims to improve road connectivity within the Amaravati Capital City region and nearby areas.
It authorized the APCRDA Commissioner to take necessary actions based on the recommendations of the 17th Ministers’ Team Meeting regarding the review of land allocations to various institutions within the CRDA area.
Approval was granted for undertaking 281 infrastructure works in all municipal corporations via the SNA-SPARSH platform, under the Concessionary Hybrid Annuity Model (CHAM), as part of the Amrut-2.0 program’s State Water Action Plan (Phases I & II). The Cabinet also approved 12 types of related regulations to support implementation.
The Cabinet approved amendments to G.O.Ms.No.16, Water Resources (Projects.II) Department, dated 08.04.2025, concerning the formation of the “Jalaharati Corporation” as a Special Purpose Vehicle with 100% state ownership under the Companies Act, 2013.
Administrative approval was given for 7,174 operation and maintenance works across large, medium, and small irrigation resources.