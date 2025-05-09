Amend AP Act to make Amaravati as State capital, Cabinet to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. A resolution naming Amaravati as the capital of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh will be sent to the Centre to amend the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Sections 2 and 5 of the AP State Reorganisation Act mention that Hyderabad would serve as the joint capital for ten years following the State bifurcation. After this period, Hyderabad would become the capital of Telangana, and the newly constructed capital by Andhra Pradesh would become its own.

However, the Act did not specify the name of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital. Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to send a resolution to the Centre to officially include Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Similar to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the area governed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will form part of Amaravati.

Disclosing details of the Cabinet meeting to mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh had no clarity regarding their capital for the past five years due to the ‘three capitals’ theory proposed by the previous government.

The current coalition government has now decided to seek statutory approval for Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The Cabinet expressed solidarity with Operation Sindoor, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Pakistan, and commended the strength and valour demonstrated by the Indian Army during the operation.

The State Cabinet approved a proposal authorizing the Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to approve short tenders for four works worth `1,732.306 crores, award contracts to L1 bidders, and implement decisions approved by the Andhra Pradesh CRDA Authority through Resolutions 529/2025 to 532/2025.