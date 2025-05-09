Andhra Pradesh Chambers proposes Coastal Beach Corridor

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has urged the State government to develop a Coastal Beach Corridor between Suryalanka in Bapatla district and Vodarevu in Chirala of Prakasam district. In a representation to Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Ajay Jain, AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao highlighted the untapped potential of the scenic 20-km coastline, known for its white-sand beaches and emerging hospitality sector.

“Despite AP’s 1,000-km coastline, tourist inflow from outside the State remains limited due to infrastructure and connectivity gaps,” Bhaskara Rao noted. He emphasised the need for a dedicated beach road linking Suryalanka and Vodarevu, passing through Pandurangapuram Beach, which has seen a surge in premium resorts and ongoing hospitality projects. AP Chambers recommended enhancing direct road connectivity to Suryalanka and Vodarevu from Vijayawada and Hyderabad and creating a 6-10 km beach road to facilitate access to key tourist spots. “This corridor could pave the way for 20-25 new high-end resorts, positioning it as Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Mini Goa,’” Bhaskara Rao stated.

The proposed corridor is also seen as a strategic destination for weekend getaways for residents of Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and the Amaravati Capital Region. AP Chambers suggested that the project should integrate infrastructure, hospitality, ecotourism, and sustainability to make the area tourist-friendly.

To attract investments, the federation recommended improving basic amenities such as lighting, parking, sanitation, and coastal protection. “If implemented, the project could boost employment for local youth and artisans, increase tourist footfall,” Rao asserted.