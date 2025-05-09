Brave soldier from Andhra Pradesh martyred in Indo-Pak clash

ANANTAPUR: A pall of grief descended over Pudagundlapalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal as news broke that Mood Murali Naik, a brave soldier of the Indian Army, was martyred in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. Murali Naik, aged around 23, had joined the army in December 2022 and served under Army No: A3451489H, in the AV (OPR) trade.

Murali Naik hailed from a humble background—his parents, M. Jyothibai and M. Sreeram Naik, are daily wage earners in the remote tribal hamlet. His sacrifice has brought both immense pride and profound sorrow to the village.

On receiving the tragic news, Minister Savitha personally visited the bereaved family to offer condolences. On behalf of the state government, she handed over immediate financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs to support the family.

In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the soldier’s parents over the phone, expressing deep sorrow and solidarity. He assured the family that the state government would stand firmly by them. “Do not lose heart; the government and the people of Andhra Pradesh are with you,” the Chief Minister said, promising further assistance and long-term support.

As a tribute to the fallen hero, Minister Savitha announced that a statue of Murali Naik would be installed at the main circle in Gorantla, ensuring that his sacrifice would be remembered by future generations. Preparations are already underway for the installation.

The final rites of the martyr will be held tomorrow, with full military honours. Army representatives are expected to participate, and state officials will be present to pay their respects.