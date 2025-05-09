Curb attempts to incite communal hatred: CPM general secretary MA Baby

TIRUPATI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders issued a strong call to resist the growing tide of neo-fascism in India, urging all democratic and secular forces to unite. This message was emphasised during a public meeting titled ‘Victory Spirit of People’s Army Against Fascism’ held at Kachhapi Auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday. The meeting was followed by the CPM State Committee sessions scheduled at Vemana Vijnana Kendram. The event began with a large rally from the RTC Central Bus Stand to the venue, where hundreds of party workers marched, carrying portraits of Marxist icons.

Addressing the gathering, CPM general secretary MA Baby condemned attempts to incite communal hatred following incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that terrorism knows no religion.

CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu criticised the BJP for promoting religious polarisation, removing reservations for marginalised sections