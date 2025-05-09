Fruit prices skyrocket as unseasonal rains hit yield in Guntur

GUNTUR: Fruit sales in Guntur have plunged as soaring prices driven by unseasonal rains keep customers away, with mangoes – the season’s staple – bearing the brunt.

Vendors report a steep rise in prices due to lower yields, impacting both affordability and demand. In urban Guntur, a dozen mangoes now cost between Rs 400 and Rs 600, compared to last year’s Rs 250 to Rs 350. “Untimely rains in February and March reduced yields, pushing up procurement costs,” said K Ramakrishna, a fruit trader in Brodipet. Even traditionally affordable fruits are seeing price hikes. Ice apples, known for their cooling effect, now sell for Rs 70 to Rs 100 per dozen, up from Rs 50 last year. “Even these are now pinching the pocket,” said Swapna, a vendor.

Watermelons, a summer staple, have become pricier. Whole melons range from Rs 100 to Rs 150, while sliced pieces sell for Rs 20 to Rs 30 each. “Earlier, we’d buy more slices casually; now, even that feels costly,” said D Raghu, a shopper. Juice stalls, too, are feeling the squeeze.

“We’re seeing a shift to fruit juices, but rising fruit costs forced slight price hikes,” said R Rama Krishna, who runs a stall in Arundelpet. Mango wholesalers report the biggest decline in sales.

“I usually bring in five to six tonnes of mangoes weekly. This time, it’s just three,” said Shaik Kareem, a wholesaler at Nallapadu fruit market. Retailers are adding a Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg markup, further discouraging buyers. Shoppers like Saritha, a school teacher at Patnam Bazaar, are switching to cheaper options. “We’re buying fewer mangoes and opting for melons or ice apples instead,” she said.