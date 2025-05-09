Guntur Municipal Corporation launches revamped website and apps to boost services

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officially launched its newly developed website and mobile applications on Thursday, aiming to deliver faster and more accessible services to the public. The digital platforms were unveiled at the GMC Council Hall by Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Ravindra said the platforms were designed to help more citizens easily access GMC services. He urged residents and officials to actively use the new tools and provide suggestions for further improvement. He also emphasized the importance of regularly updating the website with government orders and public information.

Commissioner Srinivasulu noted that the initiative was inspired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s emphasis on integrating technology into governance.

The revamped GMC website, now equipped with modern features, had previously been out of use for several years. The Mana GMC app enables citizens to file complaints and access services, while GMC Connect helps officials streamline administration.

Additionally, the GMC WhatsApp chatbot and Task Manager tools were launched to aid both citizens and field staff. He encouraged the public to download the apps from the Play Store to access services more efficiently.