Minister doubles as ryot, reaps record yield of 65 bags of paddy per acre

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, a farmer’s son with deep roots in agriculture, has emerged as an exemplary farmer by achieving a remarkable yield of 65 bags of paddy per acre in his six-acre farm. Despite his demanding roles as an MLA and Minister for Water Resources, he actively participates in farming, demonstrating that dedication and scientific methods can lead to high productivity with minimal investment.

At a press conference organised at Palakollu Assistant Director of Agriculture Office, Addala Parvathi, Assistant Director of Agriculture, and K Rajasekhar, Mandal Agriculture Officer, shared details of Ramanaidu’s achievement.

In his fields at Agarathi Palem village in Palakollu mandal of West Godavari district, Nimmala cultivated the PR 126 fine variety (Grade A) paddy during the Rabi season. His six-acre farm yielded a total of 390 bags, averaging 65 bags per acre with low input costs and high profit.

Ramanaidu’s hands-on approach sets him apart. Despite his busy schedule, he spends time in his fields during his two-day visits to his constituency, engaging in tasks like transplanting, weeding, applying fertilisers, and spraying pesticides alongside farm workers.

During the tillering stage, he aerated the soil to promote healthy root and tiller development, which significantly boosted yield. His proactive measures, such as preventing weed seed contamination and adapting to weather conditions, were instrumental in achieving record yield.

Parvathi and Rajasekhar emphasised that Nimmala’s achievements highlight the potential for farmers to achieve high crop yields through careful planning and adherence to expert guidance.