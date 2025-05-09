Minister Nara Lokesh lays stone for Rs 5k crore LG unit

TIRUPATI: AP Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, emphasised that every job created and every innovation launched is paving the way to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global electronics powerhouse. On Thursday, Lokesh laid the foundation stone for LG Electronics’ Rs 5,000 crore state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City in Tirupati district.

Addressing the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony, Lokesh stressed that “This is not just the beginning of a manufacturing unit. It’s the laying of a foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh and writing a new chapter in the State’s economic development. This project goes beyond industrial development. It marks a milestone in India’s industrial and technological advancement. Where innovation and investment meet, the future is built,” he added.

Further, Lokesh stated that with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore, LG Electronics is establishing a world-class facility in Andhra Pradesh, reaffirming global confidence in the state’s investor-friendly policies. The journey from “Made in Andhra” to “Made for the World” continues with strength and purpose. This LG unit stands as one of the first major foreign direct investments (FDI) since the formation of the new people’s government,” he said.

He noted that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has provided 247 acres of land at Sri City to LGEIL for the new plant that is expected to generate around 1,900 direct and indirect jobs. This new plant is built in 1 million square metres, with a total floor area of 220,000 sq metres.

LGEIL’s investment in this facility will be to the tune of $600 million (Rs 5,001 crores) over a period of four years and with the potential to bring its ancillary units thereby creating an ecosystem for white goods manufacturing in the State.

Lokesh emphasised that once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 8,00,000 refrigerators, 8,50,000 washing machines, 1.5 million air conditioners, and 2 million air conditioner compressors. Production will begin with air conditioners in 2026, followed by a phased rollout of washing machines, refrigerators, and compressor lines through 2029.