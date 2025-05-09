TDP MP’s sister among six killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, G Lakshminarayana, confirmed that his sister, M Vedavati, was among the six killed in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Her husband, M Bhaskar, survived but sustained serious injuries.

The private helicopter, carrying seven passengers en route to Gangotri temple, crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district at approximately 8:45 am, killing six, including the pilot, according to officials.

Vedavati, from Guntakal, was travelling with her husband as part of the Char Dham Yatra, having begun their pilgrimage to Uttarakhand’s sacred sites on Sunday. Bhaskar suffered fractures to his legs and ribs in the crash and is receiving treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, where his condition is reported as stable.

Following the incident, MP Lakshminarayana and his brother Badri travelled to Dehradun, but their flight was diverted to Delhi due to adverse weather conditions. Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh expressed profound sorrow over Vedavati’s death, extending condolences to the family.