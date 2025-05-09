Tobacco auction centres inspected in Andhra

ONGOLE: Tobacco Board Executive Director Viswa Sri on Thursday inspected the Kanigiri Tobacco Auction Center, reviewing auction proceedings and interacting with farmers to assess the challenges they face in the ongoing season.

During the visit, Viswa Sri discussed with auction platform officers the prices offered for tobacco bales, daily participation of buyers and exporters, and the quality of the produce brought to the centre. She personally inspected the tobacco bales to assess quality standards.

AP Rythu Sangham leader P Tippa Reddy, along with other farmers, requested the ED to ensure fair support prices for tobacco produce, citing financial distress due to unfavorable weather and increased cultivation costs. They urged the Tobacco Board to intervene to secure better prices through ongoing auctions.

Responding to the concerns, Viswa Sri assured the farmers that the Tobacco Board would work to secure suitable support prices from buyers in the auctions. “The Board will ensure that fair prices are offered to farmers,” she said.

Collector assures support price for tobacco farmers

Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya assured tobacco farmers of government support in securing fair prices for their produce during the ongoing auctions. Visiting the Throvagunta Tobacco Auction Platform in Ongole on Thursday, she inspected the auction procedures and interacted with farmers, Tobacco Board officials and centre authorities.