Trupthi Canteen opened in Nellore for women’s growth

NELLORE: The State government has launched its first Trupthi Canteen in Nellore city as a pilot initiative to empower women economically and promote eco-friendly practices.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana said the project, launched under the Smart Street Programme in partnership with the SaRa Project, is a model for similar ventures across Andhra Pradesh. “This first-of-its-kind canteen, launched in Nellore, aims to generate income for women while offering nutritious food to the public,” he said.

A joint initiative by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the SaRa Project, the Tripti Canteen was inaugurated at Atmakur Bus Stand Centre. Encouraged by its initial success and growing income levels, MEPMA now plans to scale up the model across the district.

Each unit operates from a 20x12 container provided by the government and consists of four women trained in kitchen and business operations. These canteens use electric appliances powered by solar energy under the Surya Ghar Scheme, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

The State aims to establish 700 Trupthi Canteens, engaging over 3,000 MEPMA-affiliated women. Each canteen will provide direct employment to four women and create additional indirect employment, with each entrepreneur expected to earn at least Rs 30,000 per month.

In Nellore, the canteen serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared by experienced cooks, offering both quality and affordability. The initiative also helps create sustainable livelihoods for self-help group women.

MEPMA officials estimate a turnover of Rs 6.39 lakh for each canteen, with expenses amounting to Rs 3.92 lakh, resulting in a net income of Rs 2.46 lakh. Meal prices remain competitive with the open market, ensuring accessibility.

MEPMA Project Director Radhamma, Nellore, said, “This is the first Trupthi Canteen established in the state, right here in Nellore. It is generating good income. We plan to expand to more key junctions in the city, followed by canteens across corporations and municipalities.”

The total investment per canteen is estimated at Rs 16.40 lakh. Of this, the four women partners contribute Rs 3.10 lakh each, totalling Rs 12 lakh, while MEPMA and the SaRa Project fund the remaining amount.