Handri-Neeva project water release by July 10

ANANTAPUR : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that water through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project will be released by July 10, and `3,873 crore is being spent for 554 km-long canal widening, and lining works under Phase-1 and 2.

He inspected the HNSS works at the ground-level at Chayapuram of Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Friday.

Later taking part in the Praja Vedika, Naidu regretted that the project works came to a standstill due to the negligent attitude adopted by the previous government, and said the works are moving at a fast pace after the TDP-led NDA came to power.

He felt that once the Polavaram-Banakacherla is complete, the entire Rayalaseema region will completely come out of the drought and every acre in the State will get irrigation water.

Former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao who saw the opportunity to utilise the surplus water of the State, changed the fate of Rayalaseema by getting the projects like Handri - Neeva, Galeru - Nagari and Telugu Ganga, Naidu said. “After I became the Chief Minister, I have done everything possible for the region. Whenever I visit this district I hear some sort of a whistle sound, and people gather in large numbers to say Zindabad,” he said.

Making it clear that he has decided to completely change the topography of Anantapur, the Chief Minister said compensation was paid to farmers for crop loss when the local leaders brought the matter to his notice.

Recalling how he bailed out the region from deep water crisis, Naidu said he has already promised to make Rayalaseema the land of pearls while the people called it as a land of stones, and thus the people from the region gave a record verdict to the NDA.

Maintaining that anything is possible only if there is water facility, the Chief Minister said he issued the GO within one hour of making a promise that the Handri-Neeva project canal will be widened.

“At the same time, I have already completed 37% of the project works,” he said and highlighted how he was successful in getting Kia Motors to Anantapur.