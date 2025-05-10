Invoke divine blessings for armed forces: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: As Indian armed forces are engaged in Operation Sindoor, Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has appealed to the people to extend moral and spiritual support to soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through collective prayers.

Pawan Kalyan said, “The Indian armed forces possess immense strength, capability, and advanced technology to protect the nation. This is a time when the whole nation should pray for the safety of armed forces and the nation’s victory in the conflict.”

To this end, the JSP has initiated a spiritual movement to invoke divine blessings. Special pujas will be performed at the six Shanmukha temples in Tamil Nadu -- Tiruttani, Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruparankundram, Swamimalai and Palamudiracholai on May 13. JSP MLAs and Janasainiks will participate in the special pujas.

In Andhra Pradesh, special prayers will be held at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada, Mopidevi and Bikkavolu Subrahmanya temple, and Sri Puruhutika Devi temple in Pithapuram. Special rituals will also be conducted at Karnataka’s Kukke and Ghati Subrahmanya temples.

On Sunday, a major prayer will be held at Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavalli of Srikakulam district to invoke the Sun God’s blessings for the Indian army. Pawan Kalyan urged Janasainiks and the people to pray for the well-being of the people in the war-affected States of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana.

The party urged the people of all faiths to pray in their respective places of worship, including churches and mosques, for national unity and integrity and divine protection for the Indian armed forces.