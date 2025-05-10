Police launch night checks to curb unlawful activities

GUNTUR: In a bid to curb unlawful activities and identify anti-national elements, district police conducted large-scale surprise checks at sensitive locations on Thursday. The operation was carried out under the directives of Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta and the direct supervision of District SP Tushar Dudi.

Police teams were deployed at district borders and key urban areas, inspecting 39 locations, including 13 railway stations and 71 lodges, hotels, and resorts. During the operation, 2,840 vehicles were checked, resulting in the seizure of 17 vehicles without valid documentation and the issuance of penalties to 150 vehicles for various violations.

Railway and bus stations witnessed heightened surveillance, with police questioning suspicious individuals and inspecting their belongings. Guest records at hospitality establishments were scrutinised, and rooms of those appearing suspicious were checked. SP Tushar said the operation aimed to maintain law and order amid prevailing national security concerns. “We conducted the checks without causing inconvenience to the public while ensuring that potential threats were identified and addressed,” he said.

Hotel and lodge operators were instructed to collect and maintain identification copies of all guests and report any suspicious activity to the police. The SP urged vehicle owners to carry valid documents at all times, warning that vehicles without proper papers would be treated as suspicious.