PSR Anjaneyulu’s bail petition dismissed

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Court on Friday dismissed the petition of senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu seeking bail.

The former State Intelligence chief was arrested on April 22 in connection with the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani. He was produced in court and sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

Initially, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against Anjaneyulu, former NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, former DCP Vishal Gunni and two others, which was later transferred to CID.

‘No coercion against Joshua’

The High Court on Friday instructed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials not to initiate coercive action against the suspended IPS officer Palle Joshua.

While issuing orders on the petition filed by Joshua, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao instructed the investigation agency to call him for questioning duly serving notices under Section 35(3) of BNNS.

The court also directed the petitioner to extend his cooperation to the investigation officers, and not to discuss the case details publicly.

It may be recalled that the ACB registered a case against former minister Vidadala Rajini, IPS officer Joshua and two others for extorting `2.2 crore from a stone crusher unit owner at Edlapadu during the previous YSRCP regime.